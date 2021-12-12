Azerbaijan clears about 20,000 hectares of mines since Nov. 2020 - ANAMA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

About 20,000 hectares have been cleared of mines since November 2020 in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov told reporters, Trend reports.

“A lot of mines are in Fuzuli, Aghdam and Tartar districts,” Suleymanov added. “That is, on our side – a line of contact. The Armenian side has planted mines in these areas with the help of traps.”

Suleymanov added that these sections are also being cleared of mines.

“In general, Azerbaijan ranks first in the world in the number of mines,” chairman said.

“The Armenian side mainly used mines with double-impulse fuses and wire traps,” Suleymanov added.