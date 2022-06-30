Azerbaijan has great opportunities to increase energy supply to Europe - Georgia’s former president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Azerbaijan has very big opportunities to increase energy supply to Europe, ex-President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is Georgia’s main energy partner. There is a huge potential to increase the supply of energy to the European market. However, the cooperation of the countries of the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea and Northern Mediterranean regions is necessary for the realization of this goal," Margvelashvili said.

According to Margvelashvili, he believes that supplies to Europe can be balanced through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

He noted that the partners from the east coast of the Caspian Sea region are now ready to join the partnership that Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye have already created.

Margvelashvili added that the project of restoration of the Great Silk Road, initiated by the leaders Heydar Aliyev, Eduard Shevardnadze, and Suleyman Demirel, also plays an exclusive role in cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

"This project has become a condition for the South Caucasus. This is a partnership that not only brings stability to the region but also opens up new opportunities for our countries," he said.

