Azerbaijani cyclist took fourth place at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Azerbaijani cyclists took part in the regular competitions of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Türkiye, Trend reports.

Members of our Elite/U23 national team competed in a group race at the Konya Velodrome.

Victoria Sidorenko and Ayan Khankishiyeva tried their hand in the women's category, and Musa Mikailzade and Najaf Bagirov in the men's category.

Azerbaijani promising cyclist Ayan Khankishiyeva fought hard and took 4th place with 13 points, and M. Mikailzade took 7th place with 8 points.