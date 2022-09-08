Hopefully Armenia sticks to its obligations on normalizing relations with Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Post-conflict normalization in the region [after 2020 second Karabakh war] remains complex, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said in an interview with EFE Comunicación, Spain’s leading information agency, Trend reports.

“We hope that Armenia will respect its obligations and we believe that there is no other possibility to turn the page, normalize relations and make them good-neighborly, of course, but for this, one must fulfill the obligations and at the same time respect international law,” the minister said.

