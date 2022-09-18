Attacks by Armenian nationals on buildings of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions cause serious concern - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. In recent days, the attacks of the Armenian nationals living in foreign countries on the buildings of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan have caused serious concern.

According to Trend, this is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

“These attacks, containing elements of vandalism and terrorism, are aimed at causing harm to diplomats and their property, and are characterized as criminal acts.

We strongly condemn the criminal actions of radical Armenian groups and expect a responsible attitude to their duties from the structures responsible for preventing such provocations in the respective countries.

The Azerbaijani side demands that the acts of vandalism committed by Armenian radicals be investigated by the law enforcement agencies of the respective states and a legal assessment be given to the actions of the perpetrators of these crimes.

We recall that, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, the host State has a special obligation to take all appropriate measures to protect the premises of the mission from any intrusion or damage and to prevent any disturbance of the peace of the mission or affront to its dignity,” the statement said.