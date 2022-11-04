USAID Assistant Administrator to arrive in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Ambassador Erin E. McKee, the Assistant Administrator for USAID’s Bureau of Europe and Eurasia, will visit Azerbaijan on November 4 as part of a broader trip to the South Caucasus region, Trend reports via the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Ambassador McKee will be joined by Alexander Sokolowski, the Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia.

The assistant administrator's agenda includes meetings with the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan to discuss US-Azerbaijan relations, and USAID’s partnership with the Azerbaijani government, as well as with the Director General of the Port of Baku on transportation routes and related issues.

Also, McKee will meet Azerbaijani women entrepreneurs and talk about expanding economic opportunities.

Since 1991, USAID has provided over $427 million to improve the lives of Azerbaijani people.