Consequences of disrupting peace process with Azerbaijan fall entirely on Armenian side - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Armenian officials are trying to rekindle the fire of war with their provocative statements and misinformation, which can cost the Armenian people dearly, Parvin Mirzazade, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in his overview about the provocative statements made by Edmond Maroukian, Ambassador-at-Large for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

According to Mirzazade, Maroukian continues his destructive activities aimed at undermining the possible achievement of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Using his Twitter account (as a source of disinformation and lies), this newcomer diplomat attempts to convince his own people and the international community that a peace agreement between the two states can only be reached if part of the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan - the Karabakh region - is torn away in the name of the illusory "rights and security" of the Armenian population living there,” Mirzazade said.

Exposing Maroukian’s statements, Mirzazade noted that Maroukian proposes to re-unleash the spiral of the almost extinct conflict, putting forward impracticable interpretations of the peace agreement and utopian preconditions, knowing in advance that all this is a red line for Azerbaijan and actually an excuse for resuming hostilities.

After President Ilham Aliyev's vivid, insightful speech in Shusha on 8 November 2022, at the celebration of the second anniversary of victory in the Patriotic War, Armenian officials were greatly frightened, and therefore gave Maroukian the opportunity to appear in the country's government newspaper, Respublika Armenia, where he tried to comment on President Ilham Aliyev's speech in an unfortunate attempt to at least somehow improve the image of the current Armenian authorities.

As Mirzazade pointed out, Azerbaijan proposed 5 basic principles of peaceful settlement, which were accepted by the Armenian side. Now, the representatives of official Yerevan are trying to interpret them in their favor, distorting their essence and putting forward additional impossible preconditions.

Mirzazade noted that, unjustified accusations against Azerbaijan tend to be counterproductive for the Armenian officials, and, instead of gaining domestic and foreign support, they continue to lose their low rating.

“President Ilham Aliyev is making it clear to the Armenian leadership that if they really want peace, it is time to stop wagging their tails and to sit down at the negotiating table and negotiate on the basis of these basic principles. Otherwise, the consequences of disrupting the peace process will fall entirely on the Armenian side,” he added.

“There is only one path - the peaceful coexistence of the peoples of the two countries, mutual recognition of territorial integrity, not the Armenian version "without the Karabakh region" (which Armenian politicians have been trumpeting recently), fair delimitation and demarcation of the border, opening regional transport corridors, and the establishment of inter-ethnic dialogue and reconciliation,” Mirzazade concluded.