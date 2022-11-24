Armenia needs to act fast towards peace treaty with Azerbaijan for its own benefit - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Armenia has to take responsibility for its own future by signing the peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Elin Suleymanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK said, Trend reports via his article published in the Israeli-based Jerusalem Post newspaper.

According to the ambassador, ‘despite the pain of the three-decades-long illegal occupation by Armenia’, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, ‘in a bold and rare move, has proposed Armenia to reach the peace agreement right after Azerbaijan’s decisive military victory and cessation of hostilities in November 2020.

“As a leader of an independent, rapidly growing nation, President Ilham Aliyev understands that lasting peace is the best guarantee for sustainable security and development for our entire region,” he noted.

The ambassador rightly pointed out that Azerbaijan understands the key importance of restoring transportation and economic links, and is currently promoting a long-standing policy of championing regional integration, major infrastructure projects, and prosperity through successful economic cooperation.

“Yet, what we continue to witness is a pragmatic, reality-based Azerbaijani approach versus Armenia’s continued ideological and self-harming reluctance to become a fully integrated part of the region wherein it exists,” he noted

The dividends of peace are the key element in the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and today Armenia has to finally realize this, Suleymanov added.

“What the last two years have clearly shown is that delaying the agreement has not improved Yerevan’s position but, on the contrary, made it more tenuous. What is needed now is for Armenia to act and move beyond vague statements, with contradictory caveats, toward real peace. Not to delay the peace process of kicking the can down the road or playing international actors against each other, but to assume responsibility for Armenia’s own future,” the ambassador said.