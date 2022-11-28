Strong political will needed to achieve peace in Azerbaijani-Armenian relations – Toivo Klaar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijan and Armenia need to show a strong political will to achieve peace, Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, said, Trend reports via his Twitter publication.

According to Klaar, President Ilham Aliyev has showed commitment to EU-facilitated format.

“A few reflections following the visit to Azerbaijan at the end of last week […] Many challenges remain; restraint and strong political will be needed by Azerbaijan and Armenian to reduce tensions to achieve a comprehensive settlement,” he wrote.