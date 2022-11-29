Armenian officials speak out against reconciliation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia takes every opportunity to prevent dialogue and reconciliation with Azerbaijan, Parvin Mirzazade, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said in his article about provocative actions carried out by Edmond Maroukian, Ambassador-at-Large for the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

According to Mirzazade, the leadership of the Armenian MFA hopes that the foreign patrons of Armenia will one day openly stand up for the ideals of "Greater Armenia" from sea to sea and send their troops to fight for "Artsakh" and "Miatsum". This is why Maroukian in each of his tweets presents more and more provocations of the Armenian side as actions of the Azerbaijani military, which dream to "destroy" the Armenians of the world. To this end, Marukian is constantly spreading lies and misinformation, falsifying facts, deceiving the world.

"In one of his comments he loudly stated that the EU observers deployed in Armenia at the request of the Armenian side "confirm" facts of "aggression and occupation" by Azerbaijan, as well as unprovoked shelling from the Azerbaijani side. This statement came as a great surprise both to European diplomats and at EU headquarters in Brussels, who have neither disseminated such information nor made any statement in this vein. Obviously, Mr AL's desires are over the top and he is ready for any provocation to smear Azerbaijan and Turkey at the same time," Mirzazade said.

Scrolling through Maroukian’s Twitter, you can see him enthusiastically commenting on the statements made by newly appointed "friends" in support of Armenia, such as France and Canada, who have completely forgotten about objectivity and international law and are openly pro-Armenian, Calling on the official Yerevan to be uncompromising and irreconcilable in the peace process, Mirzazade said.

"As we know, France has recently openly sided with Armenia and has in fact abandoned its status as mediator, which implies impartiality and objectivity. In this regard, any participation of France as a mediator is unacceptable. Azerbaijan may as well demand the participation in the negotiations of its official ally Turkey, which is much closer to the region of the South Caucasus than distant France," he noted.

The author rightly pointed out, this format is unacceptable to Azerbaijan, even though France was once a co-chair of the defunct OSCE Minsk Group, which collapsed, eventually.

The references to the Prague meeting that Maroukian trumpeted were nothing but a bluff, because after that meeting French President Macron openly sided with Armenia and made many unacceptable statements and unfriendly steps towards Azerbaijan, thus losing all rights to participate in the negotiation process, Mirzazade noted.

"President Ilham Aliyev has publicly warned all the parties concerned about this and put a fat end to French mediation. Unfortunately, the Armenian side does not want a just comprehensive peace, but only makes a "peace-loving" pretence, trying under various pretexts and excuses, with the support of foreign patrons, to achieve "Pax armenius" peace in Armenian, which in principle has long been impossible," he said.

AL of Azerbaijani MFA also mentioned how Maroukian recently raised a worldwide alarm, stating that the actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces in response to the armed provocations of the Armenian illegal formations in the peacekeeping zone were a prelude to "forced deportation" the Armenian population of the Karabakh region and that the only way to "save" them is to seize a part of the territory of Azerbaijan under the guise of quasi-independence, followed by annexation to Armenia.

"Thus, Maroukian is setting the ideological stage for fomenting a new war with his social media appearances. Time will tell how he will fade into oblivion, as will a host of Armenian politicians like him who have chosen war and sacrifice over peace and reconciliation," Mirzazade concluded.