BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani Ambassador to Croatia Anar Imanov presented credentials to Croatian President Zoran Milanovic, Trend reports.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic congratulated Anar Imanov on his appointment as Ambassador to Croatia and wished him success in his future activities.

The President stressed the importance of continuing high-level mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Croatia, intensifying political dialogue and mutual support at various venues.