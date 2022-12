BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the New Azerbaijan Party, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding persons actively involved in the public and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Among those awarded is Elmar Gasimov, rector of Baku Higher Oil School, board member of the the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP). He was awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of 3rd degree.