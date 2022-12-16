Veyseloglu Group of Companies Held a Digital Reputation Management Masterclass in Baku (PHOTO)

Veyseloglu Group of Companies organised and held a masterclass in Baku by a prominent US-based digital reputation management expert Sam Michelson. The talk was catered for public relations, reputation management and digital marketing professionals from across all sectors of the economy.

Sam Michelson is the CEO and founder of Five Blocks. He is a global leader in digital reputation management, consulting for leading businesses and prominent executives around the world. Over the past 13 years, Sam has built Five Blocks into the premier digital reputation management partner of many leading PR and Public Affairs firms.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies has taken on a commitment to generate genuine value for its customers, business partners and its own employees, as well as the nation’s economy as a whole. The Group also believes in supporting a wider business community by initiating a meaningful discourse on issues that businesses have to deal with in these challenging times. With this mission in mind, VGC has started organising – independently or in partnership with reputable international firms - a series of events, masterclasses, and roundtables on a wide range of challenges that companies and organisations are up against in the face of local and global disruptions.

Founded in 1994, Veyseloglu Group of Companies has established itself as one of Azerbaijan's leading FMCG groups with two of the largest retail chains in the country, and distributing over 4 thousand types of products. It has grown into a multi-faceted business, encompassing various areas of the supply chain, from production, to distribution, to logistics, to direct interaction with customers through its retail chains - ‘Araz’ supermarkets and ‘OBA’ convenience stores.

With over 20 thousand staff members across Azerbaijan and neighbouring Georgia, VGC genuinely believes in generating value for all the stake-holders, including the communities it operates in. This year, the Group was unveiled as one of the winners of Deloitte’s Best Managed Company business contest.