Support from Indonesian youth for the eco-action of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF

As it is known, recently, the Board of Directors of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) issued a statement expressing support for the environmental demonstrations held on the Shusha-Khankendi road of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The document states regretfully that the Azerbaijani territories where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily located are still unmonitored and neglected. Simultaneously, to ensure the objectivity of monitoring, it states the readiness to organize the participation of a team of young ecologists from the Eurasian region in support of environmental volunteers of Azerbaijan.

In support of the statement, several Muslim youth organizations have already expressed their support for this action of the Eurasia Regional Center of ICYF. Indonesian Youth Council and the OIC Youth Indonesia have made relevant statements and expressed their support for the monitoring carried out by Azerbaijani ecologists in Karabakh. They called for removing the artificial obstacles in front of Azerbaijani ecologists as soon as possible and for solidarity from Indonesian youth for the right cause of Azerbaijan. The youth organizations representing Indonesia declared their readiness to send a group of young ecologists from South East Asian region to Karabakh in a short time.

This statement expresses solidarity and support for the eco action of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF.

It should be noted that. Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development and Youth Diplomacy Forum, repersemting Pakistan recently made similar declarations.