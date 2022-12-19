Movlan Pashayev spoke at the Annual Innovation Summit 2022 (PHOTO)

Movlan Pashayev, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan was a panelist at the first Innovation Summit 2022 organized by PASHA Holding with the support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency. The summit took place on 13 December at Baku Congress Center.

The theme of the panel was Energy in a Net Zero World; the discussion featured Jeroen van der Veer, Former CEO of Shell, Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, Vice President for the Caspian region at BP, Zaur Gurbanov, Vice President at SOCAR, Regis Agut, Managing Director at TotalEnergies. The discussion was moderated by Rashad Bayramov, Advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

Movlan spoke about the impact of technologies on climate change, global innovation trends and investment in tomorrow’s emerging technologies. He also shared examples of how PwC is helping clients reduce their impact on the climate and tackle the other half of the equation: the climate’s impact on them.

“More than 50% of businesses believe that future strategy must include innovation as a result of PwC's CEO Survey. However, a good ecosystem with the right capabilities and resources are essential to ignite the innovation,” said Movlan.

As a community of solvers, we’re helping our clients to address this shortcoming by helping them recognize the real risks that climate change poses to their businesses.

The summit brought together leading individuals and companies in the field of technology, as well as innovation-oriented startups, to create an opportunity for them to have professional discussions, exchange ideas and experience, and thus support the formation of the innovation ecosystem in the country and region.