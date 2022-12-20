EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2022-2023 competition

‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ is one of the most prestigious business award programs in the world. It has been held in Azerbaijan since 2019 with an aim to encourage entrepreneurship and recognize the achievements of inspiring businessmen and businesswomen.

EY has recently announced the start of the fourth competition in Azerbaijan and is now seeking nominations (applications) from successful small and medium sized companies and entrepreneurs, who, with their innovative ideas and passion to excel, have managed to establish market-leading enterprises and positively influence communities around them.

Who can apply?

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ is open to businesses based in Azerbaijan

Applicants must own at least a 20% interest in their companies

Applicants must be primarily responsible for the recent performance of their companies

Turnover in a range of AZN 300,000 to AZN 30 million for at least one fiscal year (applicable for a period of two preceding years)​

The applicant’s company must be in operation for at least two years by January 2023

Applicant’s taxes must be traceable for a period of two preceding years

Applicants can produce financial reporting for a period of two preceding years

How to apply?

EY Azerbaijan will provide all the necessary guidance and assist potential applicants with the application process. For detailed information on whether you qualify to take part, please visit www.eoy.az.

The Program Calendar

Nominations (applications) should be made until 31 December 2022

Nominations to be assessed by the independent jury in February 2023

Finalists and an overall winner of the national stage of EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program will be announced at a gala awards ceremony in February 2023

National winner travels to Monaco to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ in June 2023

How will the winner be determined?

The finalists and winners will be chosen from all eligible nominations by a distinguished panel of independent judges following an independent process of nomination and selection. The judging panel consists of respected members of the business community, top-managers and representatives of international financial institutions.

The judges will make their assessments based on the set of various factors, such as growth in turnover, profit, nominee’s leadership, innovation, creative and ingenious marketing, social responsibility and regard for sustainability.

Confidentiality

All financial and personal information, submitted during the nomination process, will be considered confidential and protected accordingly.

Partners and Sponsors

This year, the program is sponsored by ABB, bp and Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC). The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA) is the strategic partner of the of the contest. It’s also supported by AZPROMO and EKVITA.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership, and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national, and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.