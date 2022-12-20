Azerbaijan files new lawsuit against Armenian vandalism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijan has filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding Armenian vandalism, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the country’s Plenipotentiary Representative at the ECHR Chingiz Asgarov said on Twitter on December 20, Trend reports.

"In the new interstate complaint sent to the European Court, we presented facts that Armenia is responsible for the destruction of hundreds of Azerbaijani properties in Lachin, Zabukh, and Sus from May through August 2022," Asgarov added.