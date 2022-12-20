Kyrgyzstan intends to strengthen fraternal relations with Azerbaijani people - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Kyrgyzstan intends to strengthen fraternal relations and traditions with Azerbaijani people, Chairman of the National Commission on the State Language and Language Policy under the President of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Osmonaliyev told reporters on December 20, Trend reports.

Osmonaliyev made the remark within the framework of an international forum with the participation of heads of diaspora structures of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku.

According to him, a large Azerbaijani diaspora formed in Kyrgyzstan back in the first half of the last century.

"Now more than 20,000 Azerbaijanis live in our country," the official said.

Osmonaliyev also stressed that the Azerbaijani diaspora is considered one of the most powerful and influential diasporas, including scientists, engineers, doctors, and politicians, in Kyrgyzstan.