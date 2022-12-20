Azerbaijani diaspora making notable contributions to Kyrgyzstan's development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijani diaspora makes notable contributions to the development of Kyrgyzstan, Chairman of the National Commission for State Language and Language Policy under the President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Osmonaliev said on December 20, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the international forum attended by diaspora leaders of the Organization of Turkic States.

Osmonaliev stressed that Kyrgyzstan has become a second home for the Azerbaijani diaspora living in the country.

"More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis live in Kyrgyzstan's Chui, Osh districts, as well as in Bishkek and Osh cities, thus providing exceptional service to the development of the country's economy and culture," he said.

The chairman noted that the memorandum between the National Commission for State Language and Language Policy under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora will promote the enhancement of bilateral science relations.

He also added that the memorandum envisages the establishment of an 'Azerbaiajn' ethno-cultural house in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.