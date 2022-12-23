U.S. Embassy Promotes Recycling and Environmental Protection at Art Event (PHOTO)

The U.S. Embassy in Baku continued its yearly tradition of erecting a Christmas tree made of used plastic bottles at an event organized by the Embassy’s “Green Team” in cooperation with Ali & Nino bookstores. The event included U.S. Embassy staff and families and students from the Baku American Center’s Green Club, School-Lyceum No. 20, and the Oxbridge Academy. Participants showed off their artistic talents and displayed their art and craft works made from various recycled materials. Outstanding designs were recognized with gifts from the Embassy’s Green Team and Ali & Nino bookstores, with the latter’s [position?] Nigar Kocharli saying, “We at Ali and Nino Bookstores are very happy to join the U.S. Embassy’s environmental initiative. As Paulo Coelho says, ‘The world changes by your example. Not by your opinion.’”

This event was a creative example of the U.S. Embassy’s dedication to the environment and reducing its carbon footprint by recycling materials and promoting other sustainable practices within the community. The U.S. government has made the bold commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the United States by 50 to 52 percent by 2030, reach 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035, and achieve net zero emissions economy-wide by 2050. Representative of the U.S. Embassy Green Team Bernadette Stadler said in a statement, “Today’s event is a small but significant way to remind ourselves that taking care of our environment can be practical, fun, and creative. It is something that can be done by one person or as a family, a classroom, a community; together, we can overcome global challenges if we are united in our approach to find solutions.”

To work toward these goals, the United States has taken action at home and abroad through its embassies at a wide range of levels, including setting the strongest-ever standards for greenhouse gas emissions from passenger vehicles, tackling super-pollutants like methane and hydrofluorocarbons, and investing billions in the deployment of clean technologies. As part of these efforts, the U.S. Embassy in Baku has added electric cars to its fleet, maintains an active recycling and waste-reduction program, and frequently organizes and participates in events like beach cleanups and other engaging activities to spread awareness of environmental issues that affect everyone.