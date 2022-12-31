Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. A total of 705 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 406 citizens, the second dose – 103 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 169 citizens. As many as 27 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 932 279 vaccine doses were administered, 5 396 565 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 875 710 people – the second dose, 3 395 357 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 264 647 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.