Iran threatens Azerbaijan with military provocation (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Caught up in political, economic and social upheavals, the Iranian regime does not stop. Now Iran threatens Azerbaijan with military provocation.

According to a video clip that goes around telegram channels, child soldiers of the IRGC allegedly cross the Araz River along the Khudafarin Bridge, heading towards the Azerbaijani territories.

Of course, this video violates international law and can be prosecuted for depicting children as soldiers.

Iran fails to understand that it's impossible to scare Azerbaijani Army which is equipped with cutting-edge technologies with such juvenile provocations. These recent cheap tricks from Iran look like childish moves in an absurd game.

Azerbaijan, unlike Iran, has a wide range of international allies and partners, and any such provocations are doomed to failure.