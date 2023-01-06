Azerbaijani army ranks first in South Caucasus - Global Firepower

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 6. Azerbaijan ranked 57th among 145 countries in terms of military power in 2023, Global Firepower portal said, Trend reports.

According to the rating, Georgia ranked 85th, while Armenia is 94th.

When compiling the Global Firepower ranking, such factors as manpower, airpower, land strength, naval strength, logistics, financials were taken into consideration.

An important place is given to the size of the military budget, external debt, foreign exchange reserves of a country, and its purchasing power.

In 2022 Azerbaijan ranked 63rd.