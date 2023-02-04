Azerbaijan's Karabakh – incredibly beautiful region, says English traveler

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, February 4. Azerbaijan's Karabakh is an incredibly beautiful region, an English traveler told Trend.

"This is my first visit not only to Karabakh, but to Azerbaijan in general. We have already viewed the new Fuzuli Airport, which is a very modern infrastructure. It's also worth noting the quality of roads along which we drove up here," he said.

The traveler stressed that they were told about the landmine threat in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, while observing a peaceful protest near Shusha. The guest also noted that he fell in love with the Azerbaijani people's warmth and hospitality.

The sixth trip of an international delegation of tourists to the Azerbaijani liberated lands took place on February 4, 2023.

The delegation includes representatives of the tourist elite from 12 countries such as the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, and Russia.

During the three-day trip, travelers will familiarize themselves with reconstruction activities in liberated areas, with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region, as well as witness acts of Armenian vandalism committed during the occupation period.