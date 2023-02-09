PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries donated 1 million dollars to support Türkiye

As you know, a few days ago, thousands of people were killed, injured and left homeless as a result of a strong earthquake that occurred in several cities of our brotherly country, Türkiye.

In order to support the victims of the earthquake, PASHA Holding and its subsidiaries donated 1 million dollars in total to two important foundations of Türkiye - Ahbap and the Agency for Natural Disasters and Emergency Situations (AFAD) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye.

“On behalf of our group of companies, I express my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and people of Türkiye in general, I wish a speedy recovery to the victims, as well as the speedy elimination of the consequences of the earthquake,” said Jalal Gasimov, CEO of PASHA Holding.