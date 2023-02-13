Azerbaijan opens new "front" against Armenia for environmental damage - Politico

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Azerbaijan is opening a new legal "front" against Armenia for environmental damage, an article in Politico newspaper said, Trend reports.

As noted in the submission, under the Berne Convention for the Protection of Wild Fauna and Flora and Natural Habitats in Europe, Azerbaijan had filed a lawsuit against Armenia for environmental damage during the 30-year occupation.

Politico noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia have signed an international treaty together with the EU and more than 50 other countries. But this instrument has not been used in practice to address environmental problems.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov said in an interview with Politico that since 2020 shocking evidence of environmental damage has been found in liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and biodiversity has been damaged.

"There has been damage to animal life and biodiversity. There was and continues to be exploitation of natural resources and pollution from industry that harms our ecosystems to this day," he said.