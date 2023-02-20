Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR hosts Republican Olympiad in Informatics (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR has hosted the semi-finals of the Republican Subject Olympiad in Informatics, jointly organized by the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

At the meeting with the participants of the Olympiad, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov wished success to the high school students and expressed satisfaction that such an important competition was taking place at BHOS. He said that Baku Higher Oil School is always ready to support Olympiads. The rector noted that BHOS ranks first in the country in terms of the number of Olympiad participants.

“The university is also a leader in the country in terms of the number of Presidential Scholars. 31 out of 102 students who were awarded the Presidential Scholarship in the country this academic year were BHOS students,” he added.

The rector invited Roman Tolstosheev, one of the successful BHOS students who major in Information Security, to the podium. Roman shared his experience with the future university students.

Head of the Sector of the Ministry of Science and Education Fuad Garayev noted that the Olympic movement is a fairly large platform for identifying and developing talents. He stressed that interest in computer science is growing every year. Fuad Garayev also noted that 40 percent of the participants in the Olympiad are high school students from the regions.

It should be noted that this academic year, a record number of high school students took part in the Republican Subject Olympiads in Informatics. Of these, 185 students of the 8th grade, 161 students of the 9th grade, 100 students of the 10th grade and 85 students of the 11th grade won the right to participate in the semi-final round of the Republican stage.