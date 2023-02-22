UK to further assist Azerbaijan in landmine clearance activities on liberated lands – Parliamentary undersecretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The UK has provided over a million pounds worth of financial assistance, as well as its rich experience for the de-mining of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands, UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty, paying a visit to Baku, said at the "Priorities of UK Foreign Policy" event, Trend reports.

The UK intends to further assist Azerbaijan in the matter, following the results of talks with the country's government.

"It’s an excellent indicator of Azerbaijan-UK relations and we're proud to cooperate in this direction," Docherty added.

He also talked about other areas of military cooperation between the countries, including assistance in holding joint training courses for law enforcement agencies.

Summing up, the official said that he was impressed by the combat training of the coast guard of the Azerbaijani State Border Service, which he managed to get acquainted with during the visit.

