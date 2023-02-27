Glad to see Azerbaijan joining biodiversity financing plan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Glad to see Azerbaijan among more than 40 countries that have joined the 10 Point Plan for Financing Biodiversity, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said, Trend reports via his Twitter page.

"Biodiversity protection is of utmost importance. Any private or public funding should support the conservation and restoration of biodiversity," he added.

The 10 Point Plan is a non-legally binding political narrative that defines a clear pathway for bridging the global nature finance gap and to manage the significant risks of biodiversity loss to the global economy and public health.