Vodafone Ukraine announces next payment of $12.4 million on Eurobonds

Vodafone Ukraine, a telecommunications company within NEQSOL Holding, has made the next interest payment on Eurobonds in the amount of $12.4 million, the Ukrainian media reported.

Despite the economic challenges caused by the war, Vodafone Ukraine made the coupon payment on Eurobonds on time. According to the Eurobonds placement conditions, the coupon payments are being proceeded every six months.

Vodafone Ukraine has also been paying the principal amount on Eurobonds. The company has so far paid the principal amount worth $100 million ahead of schedule.

According to the experts, this reflects serious approach of Vodafone Ukraine to its obligations and proves the financial sustainability of the company despite the war conditions.

On February 11, 2020, Vodafone Ukraine, part of NEQSOL Holding, for the first time issued Eurobonds and placed $500 million worth bonds on the international capital markets at a rate of 6.2% for a period of 5 years. The company achieved the lowest price for Eurobonds issuance among corporate issuers from Ukraine with an annual bond rate of 6.2%.