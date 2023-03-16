Heydar Aliyev International Airport to be Awarded the Prestigious Skytrax Award (PHOTO)

Heydar Aliyev International Airport won two nominations in one of the most prestigious industry awards Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023.

The award ceremony took place on March 15 at the EXPO Passenger Terminal in Amsterdam.

The airport in Baku was recognized as the Best Regional Airport in Central Asia/CIS by World Airport Awards 2023. It also won in the nomination "Best Airport Staff in Central Asia and CIS" for the second time in a row.

“Today we once again feel proud of our airport, which has once again confirmed its high status by winning two nominations of the prestigious Skytrax award at once. This significant recognition is a great honor for all of us. Thanks to the direct attention and constant care of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the country's civil aviation is rapidly developing, achieving new great successes in the international arena. Baku airport will continue to provide high-quality services that meet all international standards,” the President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov said.

The World Airport Awards is the most prestigious award in the global airport industry. The study evaluates the quality of passenger service at the airport and the effectiveness of key indicators – check-in, arrival, transfer, shopping, security/passport control at the boarding gate.

Baku Airport is the base for Azerbaijani airlines and has a complete infrastructure to provide services to passengers and airlines in accordance with the strictest international requirements and standards.