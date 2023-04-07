Xalq Bank joins "Visa B2B Connect" payment network

Xalq Bank, one of Azerbaijan’s leading corporate banks succcssfully implemented the next innovative business solution and joined “Visa B2B Connect” payment platform.

“Visa B2B Connect” payment platform ensures convenient and completely safe settlement of cross-border corporate payments. Fast and convenient implementation of transactions allows the Bank, as well as its customers, to increase business efficiency.

It should be noted that “Visa B2B Connect” is currently available in more than 80 markets around the world.

Xalq Bank has been cooperating with the Visa International payment system since 2008, offering customers various services and products of this system. Bank continuously works on improving the quality of customer services and as an important component of this direction pays great attention to digitization and to implementation of modern technological solutions.

