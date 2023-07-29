Azerbaijani tennis players beat their Armenian rivals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The 2023 Davis Cup tennis tournament has wrapped up in Montenegro, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan national team was placed in the 4th group of the tournament.

Although Azerbaijani team lost to Kosovo, they later defeated Albanian and Icelandic tennis players advancing to the next round. The Azerbaijani team then locked horns with their Armenian rivals.

Safar Rasulov defeated his opponent 6:4 and 6:2 while Kanan Gasimov 6:3 and 6:2. After this great victory, Azerbaijan proceeded to the 3rd group with Armenia remaining in the 4th group.