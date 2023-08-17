Azerbaijan is determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legal means - Azerbaijan's rep at UN

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Materials 17 August 2023 00:56 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Azerbaijan is determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legal means enshrined in the UN Charter and international law, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, Trend reports.

"The verbal statements of the Armenian leadership on the recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, have created ground for cautious optimism that peace is indeed achievable. Now Armenia needs to turn this statement into real action and stop questioning the sovereignty of Azerbaijan, including including and under the pretext of "humanitarian needs" of local Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," he said.

