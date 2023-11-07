Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
OTS congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of Victory Day

Azerbaijan Materials 7 November 2023 23:52 (UTC +04:00)
Maryana Ahmadova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. The Organization of Turkic States congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day, Trend reports.

"We convey our sincere congratulations to the fraternal Azerbaijani people, the Armed Forces and the Government of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8 - Victory Day, which is the anniversary of the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, in which the city of Shusha was liberated, the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and historical justice were restored", the Organization of Turkic States wrote on its page on X.

