Armenia's exploitation of Amuldag field destroys regional ecosystem - Kenyan activist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Armenia's exploitation of Amuldag (Amulsar) field destroys the regional ecosystem, a member of the Working Group on Health in Climate Change from Kenya Kristina Yakama told Trend.

"The mine located near Istisu in Azerbaijan, a natural source of mineral waters, causes significant damage to these waters. The Arpachay and Bazarchay rivers, flowing in the vicinity of the deposit and into the Araz river, and then into the Caspian Sea, are also negatively affected. This poses a serious threat to the ecology not only of Azerbaijan but also of Iran and other Caspian countries," she said.

"The use of long-banned toxic substances in the exploitation of the Amuldag deposit, posing a high risk to the environment, destroys nature, leads to the oxidation and poisoning of river waters, as well as the waters of Lake Goycha," Yakama mentioned.

She also noted that illegal mining of minerals in Armenia has been leading to the destruction of the ecosystems of the Caucasus Mountains for several years, causing the extinction of wildlife in the mountains.

