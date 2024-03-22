Azerbaijan investigates presence of nationals among Crocus City shooting victims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. Azerbaijan is currently clarifying whether there are Azerbaijani nationals among the victims of the shooting at Crocus City in Moscow, the country's Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The incident unfolded when an unidentified individual began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that a person dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from a machine gun inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 40 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.