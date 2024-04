BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. On April 7, 2024, an officer of the Azerbaijani Army, Lieutenant Baghirov Ulvi, who was seriously wounded during the anti-terrorist operation in Karabakh on September 19-20, 2023, died in a medical institution, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased officer.