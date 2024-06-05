COP29 Azerbaijan operating company launches national pledge programme for businesses (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has kickstarted the first national discussions on the formulation of Sustainability and Environmental Criteria – an integral part of the COP29 Sponsorship and Partnership Strategy, Trend reports.

It is noteworthy that the company presented the COP29 Sponsorship Programme to the private sector in May of this year. Under the National Pledge Programme, voluntary corporate sustainability targets will be extended to international sponsors within the COP29 Sponsorship Programme, and they will be equipped with the requisite skills to fulfil these obligations.

A recent workshop, attended by nearly fifty senior representatives from the national business sector, featured presentations on the ongoing COP29 projects, general preparatory measures, and the National Pledge Criteria, which have been exclusively adapted for local businesses. According to the Bonn Agreement, the National Pledge Programme, inspired by the Race to Zero and Azerbaijan’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), has been adopted as a sponsorship criterion for domestic companies, covering not only the decarbonization of the social and industrial sectors, but also water, agriculture, desertification, the transition to green energy, as well as a wide range of social and other topics, through to November 2024.

Private companies can participate in the National Pledge Programme to assess their internal potential in meeting climate targets, shape their future strategies based on the knowledge and experience gained through COP29 partnerships, and enhance their accountability and management resources to meet the specified sponsorship criteria.

It is expected that companies will define their strategic goals within the next 12-24 months under this programme.

The programme, initiated by the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company, represents a crucial initiative to facilitate active participation of national private sector titans in the Conference, as well as to help them refine their sustainability practices in line with the 2024 Year of Solidarity for a Green World.

Those interested in sponsorship and partnership opportunities at COP29 can reach out via [email protected].