Russian peacekeepers continue their withdrawal from Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan's Karabakh continues, Trend reports.

Today, 60 vehicles belonging to Russian peacekeepers were loaded onto 50 cargo platforms at the Goran railway station. Additionally, 12 fuel tanks were loaded onto eight cargo platforms at the Barda railway station, all destined for Russia.

At present, preparations are underway to load an additional 67 vehicles of Russian peacekeepers at the Goran railway station.

In April, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, announced that the highest authorities of both countries agreed on the early withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Azerbaijan, as per the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020. The process is already underway, with the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Russia coordinating the necessary steps.

To note, April 19 marked a significant milestone in the resolution of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Through bilateral discussions, Armenia agreed to return previously occupied villages in the Gazakh district to Azerbaijan. This resolution, initiated by Azerbaijan in 2020 to commence the delimitation process from the Gazakh region, stands as a testament to President Ilham Aliyev's strategic foresight.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel