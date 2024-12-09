Motor accident on road in Fuzuli injures Azerbaijan's ANAMA employees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Employees of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) have been involved in an accident in Fuzuli, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to information, the incident occurred in the territory of the Horadiz settlement.

Thus, a BMW car driven by Samir Gahramanov, a resident of the district village of Gayidysh-3, born in 1995, lost control and flew to the side of the road. Consequently, he and two residents in the car with him—Baylarzade Ramiz, a resident of Gayidysh-3 village, born in 2000, and Gasimov Mustafa, a resident of Gayidysh-2 village, born in 1990—were injured to varying degrees of severity.

The casualties were taken to the Fuzuli central district hospital. The passengers of the car were provided with medical aid and sent to Ganja City Hospital. Measures are also being taken to send the driver Gahramanov to Ganja Hospital.

Moreover, it is reported that the casualties in the accident are ANAMA employees.