Azerbaijani weightlifter delivers strong performance at World Championships

Azerbaijan Materials 10 December 2024 06:53 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation / Instagram

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Isa Rustamov, representing Azerbaijan's national weightlifting team, delivered a commendable performance at the World Championships currently taking place in Manama, Bahrain, Trend reports.

Competing in Group B of the 73 kg weight category, Rustamov secured fourth place. He successfully lifted 150 kg in the snatch and 178 kg in the clean and jerk, achieving a total of 328 kg (150+178).

The final rankings in the 73 kg weight category will be determined after the performances of athletes in Group A.

