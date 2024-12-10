Azerbaijani weightlifter delivers strong performance at World Championships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Isa Rustamov, representing Azerbaijan's national weightlifting team, delivered a commendable performance at the World Championships currently taking place in Manama, Bahrain, Trend reports.

Competing in Group B of the 73 kg weight category, Rustamov secured fourth place. He successfully lifted 150 kg in the snatch and 178 kg in the clean and jerk, achieving a total of 328 kg (150+178).

The final rankings in the 73 kg weight category will be determined after the performances of athletes in Group A.