Azerbaijan holds high-level military dialogue meeting with Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The 16th Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting was held in Ankara, Türkiye, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On December 18, the delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Director General Agil Gurbanov, visiting Türkiye to participate in the event, attended the Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara. The delegates laid flowers in front of the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the park, paying tribute to his memory.

The Azerbaijani delegation visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and laid a wreath on the grave and paid tribute to his memory.

The delegation was accompanied by employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Türkiye and the military attaché office.

Then, Director General Agil Gurbanov met with the Minister of National Defense of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Yaşar Güler, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Metin Gürak.

During the meetings, the positive impact of the existing friendly and fraternal relations on military cooperation was emphasized, and confidence was expressed that the ongoing mutual activities would further intensify.

During the visit, extensive discussions were held on the prospects and development directions of cooperation between the 2 countries in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as on topics of mutual interest.

Then, the opening ceremony of the 16th Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting was held with the participation of delegations, and meetings of the Sub-Working Groups were also held.