Preliminary results of municipal election announced in Azerbaijan (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has announced preliminary results of the municipal elections held on January 29, Trend reports.

The preliminary results were announced by the chairman of the Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov at a briefing for journalists.

According to him, 1,580,532 ballots have been counted so far.

“On January 29, elections to 685 municipalities were held in Azerbaijan. Voters had to choose 8,071 members of these municipalities, which cover the territories of 118 out of 125 districts operating in Azerbaijan. In general, the elections in all constituencies were held in normal conditions, the Central Election Commission did not receive any reports during the day that could affect the voting results,” Panahov stated.

Panakhov also noted that the website of the CEC has already posted data from all 118 district election commissions where municipal elections were held, as well as from 4,872 polling stations, i.e. 83.34 percent of their total number.

“Overall, the data has been received from 660 municipalities. The number of leading candidates is 7,791. A total of 413 municipalities, or 60.29 percent of their total number, have been fully formed so far, and this is a very high figure,” Panahov asserted.

Voting in municipal elections at all polling stations in Azerbaijan concluded at 19:00 Baku time.

Following the results of the elections, 8,071 members of 685 municipalities in 118 electoral districts will be elected.

The number of polling stations where voting took place in the municipal elections amounted to 5,846. Of these, 5,734 were permanent and 112 were temporary.

A total of 5,961,987 voters had the right to participate in the elections. In the municipal elections, the names of 16,092 candidates appeared on the ballot papers. Of the 16,092 candidates, 8,424 were nominated by 23 political parties. About 31 percent of the candidates were women and about 82 percent had higher education.

As many as 70,625 observers were accredited to the CEC and district election commissions for the municipal elections. Of these, 26,260 were political party observers.

About 41 percent of candidates in municipal elections are between the ages of 21 and 35.