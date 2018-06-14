Travel time from Turkey to Azerbaijan to halve

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The travel time from the Red bridge checkpoint in Georgian-Azerbaijani border to the Sarpi checkpoint in the Georgian-Turkish border will be reduced to four hours, said the Head of the Road Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Irakli Karseladze, Sputnik Georgia reports.

The large-scale infrastructure projects have been planned in the country, Karseladze briefed representatives of the diplomatic corps.

"The total length of the corridor and travel time will be reduced. While it takes seven to eight hours to cover the section from the Red Bridge to Sarpi, after the completion of the work the time will decrease to 4-4.5 hours. The speed of movement on a number of sections of the road will increase by 80-100 percent -- actually double," Karseladze said.

He noted that in the near future the Ministry plans to announce a tender for construction work on the Ricot Pass, which connects western and eastern Georgia. Also, changes are planned on the section of the Kvesheti-Kobi road, which will be part of the Mtskheta — Stepantsminda — Lars highway of international importance. This road leads to the Kazbegi-Upper Lars customs and border check point on the Georgian-Russian border.

It is planned to construct a road with a length of more than 50 kilometers, which will have 96 bridges and 53 tunnels, at the Ricot Pass.

As for Kvesheti-Kobi, it is planned to build a road with a length of 22.7 kilometers, which will have six bridges and five tunnels. One of the tunnels with a length of nine kilometers will be the longest tunnel in Georgia.

About $2 billion in total will be spent for implementation of these projects.

