Cost, capacity of dairy plant in Azerbaijan’s Yalama agricultural park disclosed

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

A dairy plant worth 12 million manats is planned to be set up on the territory of Azerbaijan’s Yalama agricultural park, director of the agricultural park Zaur Aliyev told Trend.

"The capacity of the dairy plant will be 100 tons per day," he said. "Butter, milk powder and cheese will be produced at the plant. Dairy products will be mainly exported."

"The milk is planned to be received from farmers from adjacent villages," Aliyev said. "After processing, finished products are also planned to be supplied to the domestic market."

The first stage of work on creation of an agricultural park on a 523-hectare-area has been already completed.

"The construction work is planned to be carried out within the second stage," Aliyev said.

"The establishment of agricultural parks is required to ensure food security and increase export potential," he said. "At the same time, this actively encourages the development of entrepreneurship in the agrarian sphere. This is also of particular importance for the acceleration of social and economic development and production of competitive agricultural products."

At the first stage, investments worth 23 million manats were made in the creation of the Yalama agricultural park on a ​​523-hectare-area.

The establishment of agricultural parks was launched in accordance with the president’s order to accelerate the development of the non-oil sector, the use of intensive technologies in the manufacturing sector.

Agricultural parks play an important role in the expansion of exports to foreign markets, creation of national brands, formation of a coordinated unified system in the field of agriculture, as well as producer-processor-consumer relations, training of qualified personnel in the agricultural sector and creation of new jobs.

(1.7 manats = $1 on Aug. 7)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news