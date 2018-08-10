New head elected to Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council's Board (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

A general meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was held today, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message Aug. 10.

Samad Gurbanov was elected head of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council.

During the event, a number of organizational issues were discussed and the Council's new composition was approved.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the Azerbaijan-Russia relations continue to successfully develop in various spheres, including the economic sphere.

Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. Taking into account the existing potential, measures are underway for new mechanisms to expand trade and economic cooperation.

The Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was established in 2016. The main goal of the Business Council is further intensification of ties in economy, mutual investment between Azerbaijan and Russia, and cooperation between businessmen.

For this purpose, the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council closely cooperates with similar organizations of Russia and regularly holds joint meetings of business councils with the participation of businessmen.