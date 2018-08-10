New head elected to Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council's Board (UPDATE)

10 August 2018 21:02 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 18:49)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

A general meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was held today, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry said in a message Aug. 10.

Samad Gurbanov was elected head of the Board of the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council.

During the event, a number of organizational issues were discussed and the Council's new composition was approved.

During the meeting, it was stressed that the Azerbaijan-Russia relations continue to successfully develop in various spheres, including the economic sphere.

Russia is one of the main trade partners of Azerbaijan. Taking into account the existing potential, measures are underway for new mechanisms to expand trade and economic cooperation.

The Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council was established in 2016. The main goal of the Business Council is further intensification of ties in economy, mutual investment between Azerbaijan and Russia, and cooperation between businessmen.

For this purpose, the Azerbaijan-Russia Business Council closely cooperates with similar organizations of Russia and regularly holds joint meetings of business councils with the participation of businessmen.

Related news
Azerbaijani president hosts official reception in honor of Tajik counterpart (PHOTO)
Politics 21:06
Russian expert considers expansion of Baku-Moscow-Ankara format promising
Commentary 20:57
President Rahmon: Azerbaijani-Tajik ties to further develop based on friendship, partnership (PHOTO)
Politics 20:45
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to AGF President Mehriban Aliyeva for support
Society 20:34
Azerbaijani coach: GymBala Int’l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics ahead
Society 20:12
Turkey takes lead from Russia by number of new enterprises in Uzbekistan
Economy news 19:51
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs want to develop relations with Tajikistan in ICT, agriculture
Economy news 19:35
Speaker of Azerbaijan's parliament, Tajik president have joint working dinner (PHOTO)
Politics 19:31
Winners of first day of Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded
Society 19:21