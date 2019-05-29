Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) intends to increase its loan portfolio

29 May 2019 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade – Trend:

Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) plans to increase its loan portfolio, Yevgeniy Kirin, Chairman of the Management Board of Bank VTB (Azerbaijan), said at a press conference on the results of the first quarter of this year, Trend reports.

According to him, the instant liquidity of the bank significantly exceeds the standards and amounts to 158.08 percent, with a standard of 30 percent.

As stated by Kirin, these indicators allow the bank to increase its loan portfolio.

He noted that the bank intends to continue stable growth in both corporate and retail segments, adding that support to small and medium-sized businesses and the card business development remain among the main activities of the bank.

The assets of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) increased by about 11 percent in the first quarter of this year, reaching 151.5 million manats.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil export via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline to resume soon
Oil&Gas 13:10
Andrei Kanchelskis slams Mkhitaryan for not coming to Baku, letting team down
Azerbaijan 13:01
Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) reveals value of compensation payments for problem loans
Business 12:51
Expert: developing single protocol to combat cybercrime necessary
ICT 11:36
Official: All measures taken for safety of fans of UEFA Europa League final in Baku
Politics 11:23
Baku Metro plans to work around the clock (Exclusive)
Society 10:32
Latest
German labor market feels effect of slowing economy
Other News 13:36
Uzbekistan to produce paper from stone by foreign technologies
Economy 13:28
Kazakhstan to expand manufacturing of ceramics
Economy 13:16
Oil export via Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline to resume soon
Oil&Gas 13:10
Iran’s exports to Afghanistan may significantly increase
Business 13:01
Andrei Kanchelskis slams Mkhitaryan for not coming to Baku, letting team down
Azerbaijan 13:01
Сargo transshipment from Russia via Turkish ports exceeds 16 million tons
Turkey 12:54
VW's Porsche CEO probed by prosecutors
Other News 12:53
Bank VTB (Azerbaijan) reveals value of compensation payments for problem loans
Business 12:51