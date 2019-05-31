SOCAR aims to expand exploration work onshore, offshore

31 May 2019 14:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Caspian shallow waters may be promising from the point of view of study and exploration for oil and gas content, Vice President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR for Geology and Geophysics Bahram Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference in Baku on May 31.

“BP conducts exploration in the shallow waters around the Absheron Peninsula,” he said. “In addition, we believe that it is necessary to conduct research in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea both in the north and in the south.”

SOCAR also identified 66 prospective structures, half of which are offshore, and the other half onshore, where further exploration - seismic works and drilling – are required, he noted, adding that there are also unexplored territories.

He said that there are prospects for shale oil onshore, but of course, this requires additional study.

A total of 80 fields have been discovered in Azerbaijan, 28 of these fields are offshore and 52 onshore.

The two-day 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference, held at Bilgah Beach Hotel, started on May 30 and continues today. It involves top-level executives of companies from the energy sector, who discuss key oil and gas projects of the Caspian region and energy security.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
SOCAR, KazMunaiGas to conduct joint geological exploration
Business 13:39
Gas distribution network in Turkey may be integrated with supplies via Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 12:11
TANAP delivers gas to Turkey, prepares to ship to Europe
Business 12:01
Expected production volumes from Umid gas field in Azerbaijan revealed
Business 30 May 18:11
Mining exploration continues in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region
Economy 30 May 15:06
Exploration on Azerbaijan’s Babek structure may begin next year
Business 30 May 14:41
Latest
TANAP will need 7 compressor stations to reach 31 bcm capacity (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 16:08
Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover decreases by almost $5 million
Turkey 15:59
Azerbaijan begins construction of Central-Eastern Azeri offshore platform
Oil&Gas 15:55
TANAP is able to deliver 16 bcm of gas right away: consortium head (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:53
Pompeo to Germany: Use Huawei and lose access to our data
Other News 15:43
Government securities account for half of Kazakhstan’s pension fund's assets
Finance 15:41
Turkmenistan invites CIS countries to join in TAPI gas pipeline project
Turkmenistan 15:38
TANAP’s remaining section to be linefilled in coming weeks (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:33
Iran's private sector should eye smaller Asian refineries for oil sales - expert
Oil&Gas 15:28