Another Azerbaijani trade house to open in China (UPDATE)

6 July 2019 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 12:02)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Another trade house of Azerbaijan will open in the Chinese city of Xi'an by late 2019, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev said at the ceremony dedicated to the arrival of the railway container train from China, Trend reports.

The minister noted that this is the third train sent from Xian to Baku, adding that the first two trains were test trains.

The minister further noted that relations between China and Azerbaijan are developing not only in transport and logistics, but in other sectors as well.

"Azerbaijan is China's main trading partner in the South Caucasus. Last year, Azerbaijan accounted for 43 percent of China's trade in the South Caucasus," Mustafayev said.

He added said that in January-May 2019, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.1 billion, which is 2.6 times more compared to the same period last year.

The agreement on strategic partnership in the transport and transit sphere between the companies ADY Container (a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways) and Xi'an Continental Bridge International Logistics Co. Ltd. was signed on April 24 in Beijing on the sidelines of the 2nd International Forum "One Belt, One Road".

Based on the agreement, both companies plan to launch 30 container trains on the Trans-Caspian international transport route in 2019.

According to ADY Container, the agreement will also play an important role in expanding the activities of the Baku International Sea Trade Port as a transport hub.

